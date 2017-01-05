Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Baby Quails Could Have Been In Big Trouble, But This Pup Is A Gentle Giant

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Anyone with a big dog knows that you have to be careful when introducing them to small animals.

If they were bred to hunt, there's always the possibility those genes will take over. Fortunately, they often turn out to be gentle giants who wouldn't even hurt a fly.

That's certainly the case for a German shepherd named Thorin, who was confronted with some newborn quails and just wanted to love on them.

Watch as he embraces them with his giant paws. It's almost too cute to handle!

video-player-present

Read More: These 16 Dogs Greeting Humans In The Most Epic Ways Will Put A Smile On Your Face

It looks like they've found the perfect surrogate dad to keep them safe. SHARE this cuteness with the animal lovers in your life who know how precious a dog's friendship can be.

Trending Now

Underneath The Ice, A Free Diver Explores A Plane Crash All While Holding His Breath

Trending Now

This Mom Was Too Busy On Her Phone To Notice That Her Little Boy Was Drowning

Load another article