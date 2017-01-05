Anyone with a big dog knows that you have to be careful when introducing them to small animals.
If they were bred to hunt, there's always the possibility those genes will take over. Fortunately, they often turn out to be gentle giants who wouldn't even hurt a fly.
That's certainly the case for a German shepherd named Thorin, who was confronted with some newborn quails and just wanted to love on them.
Watch as he embraces them with his giant paws. It's almost too cute to handle!video-player-present
