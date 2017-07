When I was younger, I got poked and prodded all the time, so I'm not scared of needles.

For some people, though, it's a real phobia. It's easy for someone like me to say that they should just "get over it," but that fear can really run deep. Frances Wang is a news reporter in California who absolutely hates needles. When she had to go to the doctor and receive an injection, she had a friend film a video of the ordeal.

She tries to distract herself by asking the people around her what they think of "Game of Thrones," and it sort of works?

Wang posted the video to Facebook where she hoped it would reach kids who are afraid of needles and show them that adults get scared sometimes, too. In the end, it's always okay! That's a message we can all get behind.