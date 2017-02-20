Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Getting pulled over for speeding is the absolute worst.

We all know we shouldn't do it, but it's so easy to get caught up in trying to get somewhere as fast as possible. Most of the time, we don't feel like we actually deserved to get pulled over, though, so some people try to get out of their tickets (often with mixed results).

Board of Wisdom user itsamidget posted a hilarious way to try to get out of a ticket-- though I don't know if we'd recommend trying it in real life!

A police officer pulls a guy over for speeding and has the following exchange:

Officer: May I see your driver's license?



Driver: I don't have one. I had it suspended when I got my 5th DUI.





Officer: May I see the owner's card for this vehicle?

Driver: It's not my car. I stole it.





Officer: The car is stolen?

Driver: That's right. But come to think of it, I think I saw the owner's card in the glove box when I was putting my gun in there.





Officer: There's a gun in the glove box?

Driver: Yes sir. That's where I put it after I shot and killed the woman who owns this car and stuffed her in the trunk.





Officer: There's a BODY in the TRUNK?!?!?

Driver: Yes, sir.







Hearing this, the officer immediately called his captain. The car was quickly surrounded by police, and the captain approached the driver to handle the tense situation.

Captain: Sir, can I see your license?

Driver: Sure. Here it is.

It was valid.





Captain: Whose car is this?

Driver: It's mine, officer. Here's the owner's card.

The driver owned the car.





Captain: Could you slowly open your glove box so I can see if there's a gun in it?

Driver: Yes, sir, but there's no gun in it.

Sure enough, there was nothing in the glove box.





Captain: Would you mind opening your trunk? I was told you said there's a body in it.

Driver: No problem.

Trunk is opened; no body.







Captain: I don't understand it. The officer who stopped you said you told him you didn't have a license, stole the car, had a gun in the glovebox, and that there was a dead body in the trunk.

Driver: Yeah, I'll bet the lying s.o.b. told you I was speeding, too!







(via Board of Wisdom)

