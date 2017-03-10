Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Got An Alert On Their Security Camera And This Craziness Showed Up On The Feed

MARCH 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
OMG
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People usually have security cameras to defend against intruders of the human variety.

Some are set to only record when they sense movement, which was recently the case for one family with a "nest cam" up in a tree overlooking their backyard. They got the alert that the camera had been triggered, but what they saw when they looked at the footage was nothing like what they were expecting.

Check it out below. Can you spot what they saw?

video-player-present

Youtube / masspromote

Read More: This Is How People Used To Test Bulletproof Glass -- OMG

I'd be so freaked out! One Reddit user explained that a bug might have caused the blur, but others think it's definitely paranormal activity. What do you think? Let us know in the comments and share with lovers of all things creepy!

Trending Now

He Partied A Little Too Hard With His Friends And Woke Up With A Painful Reminder

Trending Now

This Kid Took One Sip Of Apple Juice And Got Sick -- Then He Threw Up Blood
Submit Content

Load another article