She Was Filming Alone When She Looked Back At The Footage And Saw Something Terrible

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The musical.ly app allows users to share quick lip-sync videos with family and friends.

While recording a video for the app in her house, this teen discovered that she may have a few fans listening from beyond the grave. After replaying the video, she discovered a dark figure moving past her left shoulder.

The only other one home at the time was her cat, which couldn’t have possibly been responsible for the tall, looming figure. While only appearing in frame for a second, the footage really is shocking.

What IS that thing??

Read More: He Was Handed An Envelope At A Wedding By Someone Who Might've Been Dead

What do you think was walking around in the background? Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comment section and be sure to pass this along to all your super-sleuth friends.