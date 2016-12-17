Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This New Video By Dr. Pimple Popper Is 50 Shades Of NOPE

DECEMBER 17, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Popping zits is a very satisfying pastime for more people than you'd think, though many won't openly admit it.

I definitely enjoy watching the occasional video of blemishes being squeezed. However, there's a point where it becomes way, way too gross, even for me.

Something tells me that Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, would completely disagree with me there, though. She recently had the pleasure of cutting open a giant sebaceous, or noncancerous cyst, right between a man's nose and eye -- and when she squeezed, a whole lot of nastiness came pouring out.

Read More: This Video Of A Years-Old Blackhead Being Popped Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Make sure you aren't eating anything before you hit play.

Excuse me while I go spend the rest of the day gagging. SHARE this if you couldn't stop watching!

Giphy

Trending Now

With Thousands Of Plastic Bottles, He Created A Stunning And Significant Project

Trending Now

These 15 Semi-Truck Accidents Are Enough To Scare Anyone Off The Roads

Load another article