This Giant Panda's Selfie Game Is So On Point, It Almost Hurts

JANUARY 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

An adorable giant panda has become quite the internet sensation after proving that it not only knows how to work the camera, but that it has also mastered the art of taking selfies.

The cute creature currently lives at the Dujiangyan Panda Base, a nonprofit research and breeding facility for giant pandas and other rare animals in Chengdu, China. The center allows tourists to take pictures with its pandas, and this woman's photo shoot couldn't have gone any better.

This monochromatic fuzzball quickly showed her that it wasn't playing around when it came to capturing the perfect shot.

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

It definitely has the whole selfie stick thing down.

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

Seriously, could this cutie be any more photogenic?

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

Just look at that paw placement!

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

Even a tasty snack couldn't stop it from striking the most adorable poses.

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

There's no question that this lady is probably one of the luckiest people ever. I wouldn't have wanted to leave if I was her!

Weibo / 双流公兴街道

(via Daily Mail)

I would do just about anything to take selfies with giant pandas. Be sure to share this story with others if you would, too!

