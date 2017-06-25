Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We didn't know much about the giant squid until very recently, and so much about them remains a mystery.

In fact, scientists hadn't even confirmed they existed until 2004! That doesn't mean that people who spend a lot of time in the ocean hadn't had encounters with them, though.

James Taylor is active in water sports and one day decided to go paddle boarding off the coast of South Africa. While there, he spotted something strange, and it turned out to be an injured giant squid. He threw a rope near the creature, hoping to tow it to shore. (I'm not quite sure how that would help, but his heart was in the right place.) What happened instead was a hilarious once-in-a-lifetime experience that he'll never forget!

It looks like someone decided that it would be better to get a ride!

