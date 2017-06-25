Ad Blocker Detected

This Guy Was Minding His Business Out In The Ocean When He Saw A Massive Tentacle

JUNE 25, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
We didn't know much about the giant squid until very recently, and so much about them remains a mystery.

In fact, scientists hadn't even confirmed they existed until 2004! That doesn't mean that people who spend a lot of time in the ocean hadn't had encounters with them, though.

James Taylor is active in water sports and one day decided to go paddle boarding off the coast of South Africa. While there, he spotted something strange, and it turned out to be an injured giant squid. He threw a rope near the creature, hoping to tow it to shore. (I'm not quite sure how that would help, but his heart was in the right place.) What happened instead was a hilarious once-in-a-lifetime experience that he'll never forget!

It looks like someone decided that it would be better to get a ride!

This is so crazy. I can't even imagine being in his position. Share this video with all the people you know who love the strangest things in life.

