When it comes to dogs, they get pretty pumped about receiving new toys.

Just like we give humans gifts on Christmas, the holiday is another excuse to give our furry friends some new presents to play with. Sadie the Chocolate Labrador was the first one allowed to dig into her presents on Christmas morning in Canada this year, and what she got will show you the face of true happiness.

Watch as the pup opens the hilariously large tennis ball and goes absolutely wild!

Looks like Sadie got everything she could have ever wanted this year. It's the simple things in life that make us the happiest!