Can't Make It To Venice? This Little Town In Holland Has You Covered

FEBRUARY 4, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
The canals in Venice are famous for being the primary mode of transportation around the city.

Gondolas carry patrons on water, and there are barely any cars in sight. It's the only place like it in the world...or is it?

Giethoorn, a tiny village in Holland, has come to be known as "Little Venice." Like the well-known Italian city, it also has a canal system, and it's absolutely adorable.

About 2,600 people live in Giethoorn. It's considered to be one of the Netherlands' hidden treasures.

About 2,600 people live in Giethoorn. It's considered to be one of the Netherlands' hidden treasures.

Flickr / Hajjat_

The town was built by peat harvesters. After they dug peat out from the ground, waterways were formed.

Cities like Amsterdam also have many canals, but Giethoorn is almost only accessible by boats called punters.

Cities like Amsterdam also have many canals, but Giethoorn is almost only accessible by boats called punters.

Flickr / piotr iłowiecki

You could also walk around, as the small "islands" are connected by bridges, but a punter can be rented for as little as $8 an hour.

You could also walk around, as the small "islands" are connected by bridges, but a punter can be rented for as little as $8 an hour.

Flickr / piotr iłowiecki

The picturesque town has become a major tourist destination for Asian travelers, with more than 200,000 Chinese visitors last year alone.

(via mental_floss)

Giethoorn has a spot on the new international version of Monopoly, so its popularity is definitely on the rise. Make sure to share this town's story with the world travelers you know!

