Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Ellen Pulled Him On Stage, He Had No Idea It Would Totally Change His Life

MAY 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Going to college and completing a degree is a major accomplishment, but for many, student loans are financially devastating.

Daquan Mincy is a full-time graduate student at Salisbury University who is about to receive his Masters in Education. Coming from a single-parent household, he is the first in his family to go to college. But even though he worked hard to get there, he had $50,000 in students loans to worry about. That's why Ellen Degeneres decided to change his life for the better when he was in the audience during a recent episode of her show.

Not only is Mincy a grad assistant, but he also teaches special education part time and mentor students while going to school. After working multiple jobs to put himself through college, he's graduating next week thousands of dollars in debt.

Not only is Mincy a grad assistant, but he also teaches special education part time and mentor students while going to school. After working multiple jobs to put himself through college, he's graduating next week thousands of dollars in debt.

Screenshot / ellentube

So along with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, Ellen picked Mincy out of the audience to come on stage and spin her "Wheel of Riches."

So along with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, Ellen picked Mincy out of the audience to come on stage and spin her "Wheel of Riches."

Screenshot / ellentube

What the wheel eventually landed on made him burst into tears of happiness. Watch below at the three-minute mark as he's overcome with emotion at the incredibly generous surprise.

video-player-present

(via ellentube)

Read More: Adorable Dad Freaks Right The Hell Out When Figures Out His Baby's Gender

I can't imagine how much relief he feels knowing that his life will be so much easier now. Be sure to share this good deed if you think he deserves his amazing gift!

Trending Now

He Was Flying Home After Being Deployed When The Airline Charged Him $200 Extra

Trending Now

Prom Dress Price Seem Too Good To Be True? These Fails Prove It Probably Is

Load another article