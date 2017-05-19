When Ellen Pulled Him On Stage, He Had No Idea It Would Totally Change His Life

Going to college and completing a degree is a major accomplishment, but for many, student loans are financially devastating.

Daquan Mincy is a full-time graduate student at Salisbury University who is about to receive his Masters in Education. Coming from a single-parent household, he is the first in his family to go to college. But even though he worked hard to get there, he had $50,000 in students loans to worry about. That's why Ellen Degeneres decided to change his life for the better when he was in the audience during a recent episode of her show.

Not only is Mincy a grad assistant, but he also teaches special education part time and mentor students while going to school. After working multiple jobs to put himself through college, he's graduating next week thousands of dollars in debt.







So along with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, Ellen picked Mincy out of the audience to come on stage and spin her "Wheel of Riches."







What the wheel eventually landed on made him burst into tears of happiness. Watch below at the three-minute mark as he's overcome with emotion at the incredibly generous surprise.

(via ellentube)

I can't imagine how much relief he feels knowing that his life will be so much easier now. Be sure to share this good deed if you think he deserves his amazing gift!