Father's Day's Around The Corner. Here Are 25 Gifts For The Dog Dads In Your Life!

JUNE 13, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Dog dads are a breed of their own.

If ever there was a time to show that special dog dad in your life how much you care, it’s Father’s Day. These dudes brave full poop bags and mouths full of drool day after day to show their pups how much they care, so why not celebrate them? Sure, they're not human kids, but dogs are part of the family!

But if you’re unsure of how to honor your dog dad on his special day, you’re in luck. Here are 25 epic dog dad-approved Father’s Day gifts that will get the job done!

1. Dad can walk the dog in style with these dog-print Vans.

Dad can walk the dog in style with these dog-print Vans.

Vans

2. How can you make your daily walk more exciting? Use a leash made out of hot dogs. This is great for all the dachshund dads out there!

How can you make your daily walk more exciting? Use a leash made out of hot dogs. This is great for all the dachshund dads out there!

Amazon / Balvi

3. If this ain't the truth, I don't know what is.

If this ain't the truth, I don't know what is.

Amazon / della Pace

4. Dad having a hard time training Fido? These treats are easy to have on hand when teaching the pooch to sit feels like a losing battle.

Dad having a hard time training Fido? These treats are easy to have on hand when teaching the pooch to sit feels like a losing battle.

Amazon / leanlix

5. If the dog dad in your life is the proud parent of a mutt, why not give him some insight with a dog breed DNA test?

If the dog dad in your life is the proud parent of a mutt, why not give him some insight with a dog breed DNA test?

Amazon / Wisdom Panel

6. The force is strong with this one.

The force is strong with this one.

Amazon / dog i am your father mug

7. Grade your pet's obedience lessons with this adorable paw print stamp set.

Grade your pet's obedience lessons with this adorable paw print stamp set.

Amazon / Assortmart

8. With the Chuck-it Classic, fetch just got easier!

With the Chuck-it Classic, fetch just got easier!

Amazon / Canine Hardware

9. A phone case that reflects dad's love of dogs is the perfect gift for any occasion!

A phone case that reflects dad's love of dogs is the perfect gift for any occasion!

Amazon / Arkko

10. With the Petcube Camera, you can have two-way communication with your dog to make sure that when dad's away, the dogs won't play (not too hard, anyway).

With the Petcube Camera, you can have two-way communication with your dog to make sure that when dad's away, the dogs won't play (not too hard, anyway).

Amazon / Petcube

11. Help pop and his pooch bond over homemade treats.

Help pop and his pooch bond over homemade treats.

Amazon / Janine Adams

12. If he thinks personalized dog shirts are tacky, give him this pop art version!

If he thinks personalized dog shirts are tacky, give him this pop art version!

Pop Your Pup

13. Dad is sure to enjoy this dashing bow tie for nights out on the town.

Dad is sure to enjoy this dashing bow tie for nights out on the town.

Beau Ties

14. Finally a set of cufflinks that suits his lifestyle.

Finally a set of cufflinks that suits his lifestyle.

Etsy / TheSaltyFoxCo

15. Make him an offer he can't refuse.

Make him an offer he can't refuse.

Amazon / Dog Dad Shirts

16. To live a life of zen, all you really need is coffee and your dog.

To live a life of zen, all you really need is coffee and your dog.

Etsy / MostToastyGoods

17. With this gift, Dad can finally show off all his fur babies in style!

With this gift, Dad can finally show off all his fur babies in style!

Etsy / ARusticFeeling

18. Now this is a little cheeky, but so funny.

Now this is a little cheeky, but so funny.

Etsy / Capworld

19. Help him crack open a cold one courtesy of the pup in his life.

Help him crack open a cold one courtesy of the pup in his life.

Etsy / iCustomWine

20. And why not include a koozie?

And why not include a koozie?

Etsy / WoodenSpoonCrafts

21. All my BFFs are four-legged.

All my BFFs are four-legged.

Etsy / Caffeinesceneshop

22. Move over, crazy cat ladies.

Move over, crazy cat ladies.

Etsy / Inkopious

23. This easy-grip dog leash wristlet allows you to comfortably walk your pet without the added worry of dropping the leash.

This easy-grip dog leash wristlet allows you to comfortably walk your pet without the added worry of dropping the leash.

Liberty Wristband

24. Where do I sign up for a job like that?

Where do I sign up for a job like that?

Etsy / SimplySlay

25. Who wouldn't get a good chuckle after seeing this on someone's car?

Who wouldn't get a good chuckle after seeing this on someone's car?

Amazon

I guarantee that any one of these dog-related gifts will be a BONE-afide hit! Which ones will you pick up for the dog dads you know?

