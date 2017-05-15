Ad Blocker Detected

What Started As A Bump On His Back Turned Into Something Truly Nasty

MAY 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
The next time you say that pimple on your face is huge, just look at the one on this man's back.

There's really no telling how long he'd been living with the protruding bump that was chock full of pus, but one thing's for sure -- it was massive. When he finally decided to let someone else take care of it for him, another person filmed and the result reached a new level of nastiness as far as zit-popping videos go.

Watch the immensely satisfying and stomach-churning footage below. Once you start thinking there's nothing left inside, more comes out!

Something tells me I'm not the only one who enjoyed watching all that stuff get squeezed out. Be sure to share this video if you played it more than once!

