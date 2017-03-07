Ad Blocker Detected

Little Girl Delivers A Lamb, And She's Way Cooler Than All Of Us

MARCH 7, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Kids who grow up on farms learn about and get to see the circle of life at work at a young age.

Farm life, as those who live it are well aware, is full of incredible educational moments. This three-year-old got to experience one such moment when a sheep went into labor. Instead of just watching, though, she was allowed to actually assist the animal. Mom gave instructions and was ready to jump in, but her little girl handled the situation like a pro.

Watch as she helps to bring new life into the world. So wonderful!

She's going to remember that for the rest of her life. Share her experience with your friends who will find it amazing!

