When A Gator Came For This Tiny Girl, She Did Something Totally Incredible

MAY 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
On May 6, 10-year-old Juliana Ossa was at Mary Jane Lake in Orlando, Florida, when she felt something bite her.

When she looked down into the water, she saw that an alligator had her leg between its jaws. For those around her, things probably didn't look good for Juliana, but her reaction to the scary attack ended up saving her life (and leg).

YouTube / Inside Edition

She tried hitting the gator at first, but says it refused to budge.

YouTube / Inside Edition

The only thing that got the creature to unlock its jaws was something she had learned at Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida.

YouTube / Inside Edition

Watch her recount the tale below and explain how she was able to fight off the terrifying predator. She is one smart kid.

(via MommyPage)

Calling this girl brave would definitely be an understatement. Be sure to share this crazy story if you're impressed by her quick thinking!

