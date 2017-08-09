Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You Definitely Aren't Prepared For The Cuteness This Girl And Her Poodle Will Bring

AUGUST 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you grew up with a dog by your side, you've likely shared many sweet moments together that you enjoy looking back on from time to time.

Simply put, dogs are amazing companions, and for some people, their pups are their first best friends. One little Japanese girl is making memories right now with her three furry siblings, one of whom holds a very special place in her heart. Get ready for a wave of nostalgia about your first childhood pet, because the bond this adorable toddler has with her favorite pup is almost too cute for words.

Meet one-year-old Mame and her large standard poodles, Gaku, Qoo, and Riku. Mame's grandma loves taking photos of them hanging out and playing together. Who could blame her?

Mame loves all three dogs, but she's especially close to one in particular.

There's no doubt that Mame's best friend is Riku, the largest and fluffiest of the two white poodles.

They do everything together, whether they're dressing up in matching outfits...

...reenacting scenes from classic movies...

...sampling some tasty food...

...getting into mischief...

...or snuggling up to each other and taking naps.

It's pretty clear that this pair is absolutely inseparable.

(via BoredPanda)

Aren't they precious? If you want to check out more adorable photos of this little girl and her poodle friends, be sure to follow them on Instagram.

Trending Now

When She Got This Bear As A Gift, She Had No Idea How Much It Would Mean To Her

Trending Now

These 15 Cats Got Into The Catnip Stash And The Results Are Hilarious

She Was Just Trying To Get Groceries, But Then A Rude Woman Did Something Awful

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

This Boat Captain Saw Something Struggling In The Water. Then He Saved A Life.

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Load another article