When Mom Was Killed In A Car Crash, Her 5-Year-Old Showed Incredible Strength

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

What started out as an ordinary morning ended in tragedy when mother-of-four Lace Bradford was killed in a single-vehicle rollover.

The day of February 3, 2017, began like any other. Lace's husband, Brenton, left for work, and she got her four-year-old and five-year-old ready for school. After strapping them and her two-year-old twins into their car seats, she headed down their gravel road to meet the school bus.

Lace made the 35-minute journey to meet the school bus every day, but on this morning, something went horribly wrong. The car flipped, killing her instantly. The four girls suffered only minor injuries.

GoFundMe / Support for the Bradford Family

Incredibly, Lace's five-year-old daughter acted with immense courage and strength. She unbuckled her three sisters from their car seats, helped them escape out of a broken window, and began to walk home. Eventually, they were found by emergency repsonders and transported to the hospital.

GoFundMe / Support for the Bradford Family

Now, the family must say goodbye to their beloved mother and wife. Brenton works long hours away from home in a remote location, and as of now, he's not sure how he's going to care for his daughters while providing for them financially.

GoFundMe / Support for the Bradford Family

(via Mamamia and GoFundMe / Support for the Bradford Family)

Our hearts go out to this beautiful family during this time of unimaginable grief. Please share their story with others. They need all the support they can get.

