This guy was skeptical when his new girlfriend told him that she could see dead people, but what she said next shook him to his core.

In any new relationship, there's bound to be some baggage that one partner or the other needs to get off their chest. That said, it's not every day that you date someone who claims to be a medium. This Redditor recently shared that his girlfriend can not only see ghosts, but was able to describe his dead relative perfectly. What follows is his own words.

"I started dating this girl recently and she's revealed to me that she's seen and spoken to ghosts, then she said that she sees them daily, she was at my house the week before and I asked if there are any ghosts there (because I've felt a strange presence in my house several times over the years)."

"She said there were 3, one in the front living room, she thinks he died there a long time ago and they want to be left alone, there was another one in my garage that she wasn't sure was a ghost but an entity, like leftover emotions of anger and rage gathered in an area (kinda like the goo under the city in 'Ghostbusters')."

"The third one she said was always with me, she said that he's been with me on every one of our 6 or so dates."

"Now that she's comfortable telling me about it, I asked lots of questions and generally don't believe in psychics or any of that, so I tried to not let her trick me into thinking she was right when she said general answers and then I gave her specifics. I was very skeptical and very careful. We went through several questions for a few hours and she began calling out specifics."

"For example she called that he wore leather wristbands, biker boots, and a sleeveless vest, she knew he had a green guitar and we rode motorcycles together, she knew he had long hair and a mustache, she even called two specific tattoos on his neck and upper arm."

"My girlfriend knows nothing of this person at all, never spoken of him and I knew him when I lived in a different state. None of this is logically possible, and I'm pretty convinced at this point. But it's a hard pill to swallow."

"I don't think she's crazy, she's very intelligent and well spoken, holds a high position at work and a healthy home life. There's no way she could know any of this, and she asked me, 'He shot himself, didn't he?' I replied yes."

"She's also given me details as to how the ghosts communicate with her and details about how the 'deaths' (like the black robe and scythe but apparently there are several of them, not just one) enter our realm and take away the freshly deceased."

"I'm completely shaken and unsure on how to process all of this. Personally I'm atheist and see it as completely plausible. It's just a lot to take in...I've only known her a little over a month, my relative had passed about 16 months ago...She hasn't figured out his name yet, she said she'd like to be closer to me (and closer to him) to find out his name. If she does, I think I'll be convinced."

(via Reddit / extrasaltyfries)

