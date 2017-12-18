His Grandma Got Him Through College, So He Surprised Her With The Sweetest Gift

Life can be a difficult journey to try and navigate on your own, so having a strong support system is important for everyone, young and old.
For me, that support system comes in the form of my parents, but as Twitter user Ali just pointed out, grandmas can be incredible pillars of strength. Without his grandma's endless love and support, he may not have made it through college. Thankfully he did, and he just did something so sweet to thank his biggest fan.
Grandma was caught by surprise one afternoon when she arrived in her kitchen and discovered a brand new oven. Her reaction says it all!
My grandma literally got me through college, she was my number 1 support system, glad I could bring her some joy. A small token of my appreciation 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/t3g0DpkBgO— Ali (@BRob1964) December 11, 2017