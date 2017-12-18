Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

His Grandma Got Him Through College, So He Surprised Her With The Sweetest Gift

DECEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Life can be a difficult journey to try and navigate on your own, so having a strong support system is important for everyone, young and old.

For me, that support system comes in the form of my parents, but as Twitter user Ali just pointed out, grandmas can be incredible pillars of strength. Without his grandma's endless love and support, he may not have made it through college. Thankfully he did, and he just did something so sweet to thank his biggest fan.

Grandma was caught by surprise one afternoon when she arrived in her kitchen and discovered a brand new oven. Her reaction says it all!

But Ali's token of appreciation doesn't stop there. He has started a GoFundMe to help grandma renovate her entire home. To help Ali achieve his goal, consider donating here.

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Trending Now

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

Load another article