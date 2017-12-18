His Grandma Got Him Through College, So He Surprised Her With The Sweetest Gift

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Life can be a difficult journey to try and navigate on your own, so having a strong support system is important for everyone, young and old.

For me, that support system comes in the form of my parents, but as Twitter user Ali just pointed out, grandmas can be incredible pillars of strength. Without his grandma's endless love and support, he may not have made it through college. Thankfully he did, and he just did something so sweet to thank his biggest fan.

Grandma was caught by surprise one afternoon when she arrived in her kitchen and discovered a brand new oven. Her reaction says it all!

My grandma literally got me through college, she was my number 1 support system, glad I could bring her some joy. A small token of my appreciation 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/t3g0DpkBgO — Ali (@BRob1964) December 11, 2017

But Ali's token of appreciation doesn't stop there. He has started a GoFundMe to help grandma renovate her entire home. To help Ali achieve his goal, consider donating here.