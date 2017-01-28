Ad Blocker Detected

She Was Giving Her Baby A Bath When All Of A Sudden It Sounded Like A Gun Went Off

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Does your shower have a glass door? If so, you need to know about this freak accident that recently injured a tiny baby.

On January 24, U.K.-based mom Stacy Louise was giving her one-year-old daughter, Elsieè-Maie, a bath. Then, as she and her partner were watching their little girl splash and play, it sounded like someone fired a gun. Inexplicably, the glass shower door had exploded.

Glass rained down on Elsieè-Maie. Stacy said, "I have never in my life moved so fast as I did to try and shield her from being hurt or from further damage!"

Facebook / Stacy Louise

Sadly, despite Stacy's quick actions, the little girl was covered in small wounds. They aren't scratches, her mom said, but missing chunks of skin.

Facebook / Stacy Louise

Stacy is relieved that her little girl wasn't hurt worse, but she was disturbed to find out that the random breakage of glass shower doors is quite common. Her door was only two years old and showed no signs of cracks or other compromises.

Facebook / Stacy Louise

She said, "I am just so thankful that I NEVER leave Elsieè-Maie in the bath alone as I dread to think of what more could have happened."

Facebook / Stacy Louise

Elsieè-Maie, who had always loved the water, was shaken by the event. For several days afterward, she screamed and cried during bath time. But now, with the help of some bath crayons and her loving dad, she's getting used the tub again.

Facebook / Stacy Louise

Make sure to share this story with anyone you know who has a glass shower door. Our hearts go out to Elsieè-Maie as she gets over this traumatic incident -- we hope she'll be back to playing and splashing around in the bath in no time!

