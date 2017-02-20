Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Cleaning up after our kids is a full-time job for most parents.

But if you asked most moms and dads what the worst child-created mess to clean up was, the answer would almost unanimously be glitter. When it comes to the sparkly craft supply, a little bit goes a long, long way. Parents know that larger glitter accidents can mean a lifetime of sparkles.

So imagine this couple’s surprise just moments before a big Super Bowl party when they discovered that their daughter Norah decided to give her face a glittery makeover. As you’d expect, the little girl's face wasn’t the only surface covered in glitter...

Despite their apparent disapproval of Norah’s glamazon look, both mom and dad remain relatively calm as they interrogate her about her extreme makeover.

I'm sure when this little diva grows up, she'll have a better grasp of makeup techniques, but for now,

