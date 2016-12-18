When The Sun Goes Down, These Pieces Of Art Completely Transform

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Many great artists have stood by their claims that there's a double meaning behind every piece of artwork they create.

Art is usually left up for interpretation, so we may never know exactly what went through these artists' minds when crafting their greatest achievements.

And adding a hidden or deeper meaning to your artwork doesn't just happen in the classical art world. Some creators are taking it to the street. The art of graffiti has historically been treated as a nuisance. Now, however, street art is elevated. The hidden messages in this art collective's work, for example, come alive at night.

The talented graphic artists at Reskate Arts and Crafts have been decorating the town of Zaragoza, Spain, with elaborate murals for the last few years.

Read More: Don't Forget To Look Down, You Never Know What Crazy Things You'll Discover

And while most of the company's murals are breathtakingly beautiful during the day, once night falls, they transform.

In an attempt to get people talking and to explore the deeper meaning of their work, these artists began experimenting with luminous paint.

So when the lights go down, these works of art take on new life.

One of their first glow-in-the-dark murals highlights the shift in interest from sea exploration to space travel in the US and USSR.

As part of a campaign for Action Against Hunger, the artists illustrated the idea that we currently have the means and the tools necessary to end world hunger by portraying a loaf of bread that at night transforms into a bread knife.

This rabbit turns into a bizarre shadow puppet.

While not every glow-in-the-dark mural holds a powerful meaning, it's still mesmerizing to see these works of art change before your eyes.

But it should be noted that Reskate's pieces aren't just for outdoor viewing. They can be easily added to any indoor art exhibit.

With just the flip of a light switch, these animals come alive in the night time.

Read More: This Street Art Takes Looking Below The Surface To A New And Disturbing Level

To keep up with the artistic stylings of Reskate Arts & Crafts, check out their Instagram page. And while you're at it share this story with the art lovers in your life.