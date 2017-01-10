Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Walked Into A Cave And Looked Up To See What Appeared To Be Stars -- Amazing!

JANUARY 10, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

If you stumbled into Waitomo Cave in New Zealand, you might think the ceiling was peppered with thousands of tiny stars. In reality, though, they are actually glowworms!

The caves are part of a system that includes Ruakuri Cave and Aranui Cave, but only in Waitomo will you find "Glowworm Grotto." The indigenous Māori people knew about the caves for decades before they were extensively explored by a local Maori chief and an English surveyor in 1887. Just two years later, the area became a prime tourist destination, and it wasn't long before it was visited by thousands of people every year.

There are many stalactites, stalagmites, and fossils in the cave, but glowworms are the real attraction.

The larvae survive by spinning luminescent threads, which dangle from the ceiling into the cave's abyss. Ants, crickets, and other insects are attracted to the light and become entangled in the threads, allowing the glowworms to feed much like a spider.

Read More: Bet You Didn't Know New Zealand Had All These Cool Places To Visit...

Trending Now

17 Routines To Make Getting Out Of Bed A Pleasure Instead Of A Pain

Trending Now

This Engineer Claims To Have Created The First Manned Robot, But Is He Fooling Us?

If Your Daughter's Breasts Are Growing Abnormally Early, Her Health May Be At Risk

Everyone Said Her Dog Would Kill Guinea Pigs But Wait Until You See Their Friendship

The Story Behind These 'Eggplant Babies' Is Almost Too Weird To Believe

He Was Born With His Skull Crushing His Brain, But Doctors Finally Have Good News!

If You See This Happening In Places With Animals, It's Not Cute -- It's Bad For Them

Load another article