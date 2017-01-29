Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In a rush to get around in the morning, sometimes the most important meal of the day doesn’t go according to plan.

With the stress of getting your kids up and ready for school and making sure you’re ready for the work day, along the way there are the occasional food casualties. Rather than popping that perfectly browned slice of toast from the toaster, you’re left with a charcoal-colored brick that could be used as a deadly weapon. Or perhaps your home fries are looking a bit overcooked.



In most cases, you don’t have enough time to redo your cooking faux pas and end up eating your mistakes anyway. However, as a new study from the U.K. is warning thousands of home cooks, when it comes to toast and starchy foods, we should go for the gold standard.

A new campaign introduced to the U.K. by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is urging the cooks in your household to “Go for Gold” when it comes to starchy foods.

The campaign is being used as a way to introduce thousands of people from across the county to a potential carcinogen known as acrylamide.

Acrylamide is a chemical compound found in foods such as bread and potatoes that expresses itself after being exposed to high heat for long periods of time.

Acrylamide is the chemical that gives many starchy foods their brown color when they burn.

When acrylamide is digested, our bodies convert the chemical into glycidamide, which can bind to DNA and cause severe mutations inside our cells.

While testing has only been conducted on animal subjects, it is widely believed that major exposure to acrylamide can increase the risk of cancer in humans.

The FSA is urging cooks and chefs to strive for a light golden color when it comes to preparing starches or simply decrease your portion size of crispier potatoes and bread.

As part of the campaign, the FSA is also working toward reducing the amount of acrylamide found in processed foods like chips, crackers, cakes, and coffee.

(via IFL Science)

Are you willing to give up your perfectly toasted breakfast for something more golden? Let us known in the comments and be sure to pass along this information to the home cooks in your life.