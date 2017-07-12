Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When They Created A GoFundMe For Their Dead Son, People Noticed Something Shocking

JULY 12, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

A seven-week-old infant in Florida is now dead after being left in a hot car for more than eight hours.

The incident happened in Mary Esther, Florida, after a family had returned home from a Sunday morning church service just after 12:45. It wasn’t until nearly 9:30 that police received a panicked call from a relative of the child, saying that the infant’s mother had left the boy in her van all day. Given the sweltering heat index of nearly 104 degrees, the tiny tot didn't stand a chance.

Following the child's untimely death, his parents took to social media to gain some sympathy from friends and family. They also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral. It wasn't long, however, before one clever commenter realized that the awful mother failed to tell everyone online that she had, in fact, killed the child by leaving him in the car.

Here's what she posted to Facebook.

Here's what she posted to Facebook.

Facebook / Roxanne West

Within minutes, people connected the dots and realized that the baby hadn't died from a mere "accident."

Within minutes, people connected the dots and realized that the baby hadn't died from a mere "accident."

Facebook / Roxanne West

Needless to say, people were stunned and horrified when they figured out what the mother was up to.

Needless to say, people were stunned and horrified when they figured out what the mother was up to.

Facebook / Roxanne West

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Trending Now

Birth Control Is Supposed To Prevent Pregnancy, But That's Not Always The Case

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Load another article