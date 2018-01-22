Ad Blocker Detected

Wildlife Lovers Rescue Goat Trapped Between A Rock And A Hard Place

JANUARY 22, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
Most people go for a hike to get some much-needed exercise and to escape the world's problems, but life has proven time and time again that you never know what you'll find while trekking through the wilderness.

Members of Mossy Earth were hiking through the Pedriza section of the Sierra de Guadarrama when they noticed a mountain goat caught between a rock and a hard place. The creature was hanging by his horns, suspended between two large boulders. From the get-go, it was obvious that the goat had been in the compromising position for more than a few hours.

Knowing they had to do something to help, the hikers set out to hatch a plan to bring the mountain goat back to safety.

Facebook / Mossy Earth

They decided on making a harness out of their jackets to help lift the goat from between the rocks.

Facebook / Mossy Earth

Thankfully the hikers' plan was successful, and the critter, although in shock from his predicament, was able to escape.

Facebook / Mossy Earth

But before leaving its rescuers, the goat stopped to allow them to show some love and affection with some pats on the back and head rubs.

(via Bored Panda)

If it weren't for these hikers being in the right place at the right time, things could have ended in tragedy. They're heroes!

