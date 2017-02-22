Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the animal kingdom, creatures of different species form amazing bonds with each other all the time.

Take this English golden retriever pup and a herd of cows in the countryside, for example. When the dog started mixing and mingling with the friendly bovine in a snowy pasture in Spain, he looked like he had died and gone to doggy heaven! He just couldn't get enough of his new pals as he sniffed about and ran off some excess energy.

I have a feeling that we're seeing the beginning of some beautiful friendships.

Just goes to show you that you never know when you’ll make a new friend! Be sure to share this video with all of your BFFs.