Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Golden Retriever Just Met Cows For The First Time And He LOVES Them!

FEBRUARY 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the animal kingdom, creatures of different species form amazing bonds with each other all the time.

Take this English golden retriever pup and a herd of cows in the countryside, for example. When the dog started mixing and mingling with the friendly bovine in a snowy pasture in Spain, he looked like he had died and gone to doggy heaven! He just couldn't get enough of his new pals as he sniffed about and ran off some excess energy.

I have a feeling that we're seeing the beginning of some beautiful friendships.

video-player-present

Read More: He Started Playing His Accordion In A Field. Watch What The Cows Do!

Just goes to show you that you never know when you’ll make a new friend! Be sure to share this video with all of your BFFs.

Trending Now

Teen Is Asked Ridiculously Inappropriate Questions During Restaurant Job Interview

Trending Now

This Loving Dog Has Been Through So Much Hardship, But Look At Her Now!
Submit Content

Load another article