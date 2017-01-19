This Dog Went Up To A Bank Teller And Made The Cutest Withdrawal Ever

Between my phone app and ATMs, I rarely go into my bank anymore.
I don't have to wait in long lines to access my account anymore, which is great. But if Gracie the golden retriever is any indication, I could be missing out on some adorable stuff by staying at home. This pup's recent trip to her owner's bank in Texas resulted in serious dividends (in treat form)!
Watch as she hops from end to end of the counter and makes her withdrawals. Too cute!video-player-present
Read More: Golden Retriever Has An Adorable Daily Routine With His Local Mail Carrier