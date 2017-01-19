Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Went Up To A Bank Teller And Made The Cutest Withdrawal Ever

JANUARY 19, 2017  
Between my phone app and ATMs, I rarely go into my bank anymore.

I don't have to wait in long lines to access my account anymore, which is great. But if Gracie the golden retriever is any indication, I could be missing out on some adorable stuff by staying at home. This pup's recent trip to her owner's bank in Texas resulted in serious dividends (in treat form)!

Watch as she hops from end to end of the counter and makes her withdrawals. Too cute!

Those tellers look so happy to see her. Maybe I'll pop into my bank soon to see if anything this awesome is happening there. Be sure to share Gracie's antics with the dog lovers in your life!

