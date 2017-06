My golden retriever has zero self-control when it comes to food and treats.

If you leave the room for just a few seconds, it's a given that any food left there will have vanished by the time you get back with the only clue being one seriously guilty yet adorable furry face. Though I can't deny it makes me mad, I also understand that I'm basically tempting fate by leaving anything edible where the poor guy can reach it. That's why I'm so amazed at what this smart pup can do.

World, meet Molly the golden retriever. Not only is she super cute, but as her owner says, she's got "insane focus and balance" along with incredible self-control.

When she's not nailing awesome tricks her owner taught her, she's hanging with her best friend, Abby.

The two were both taught to hold treats on their noses, but Molly's just a tad better at it. Don't worry Abby, you're still adorable.