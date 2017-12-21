Ad Blocker Detected

Woman Taking First Golf Lesson Does Something That Would Make Any Golfer Jealous

DECEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
It's an amazing feeling to get a hole in one...

... at mini golf. The thrill and rush of success feels super great, and I think I've just assumed that my marginal success at the mini version means I'll never be great at regular golf. I suppose that's why people take lessons, and what happens when you learn a little technique can really blow you away.

The woman on the right was taking her very first golf lesson and was being filmed to see her technique later on.

Youtube / emma brown

She took her shot, and they all thought they saw the ball hit the flag, so she went running for it.

Youtube / emma brown

She's so stunned by her success that she comes running back, ball in hand.

Youtube / emma brown

Want to see this unexpected hole in one in action? Watch the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / emma brown

Here's hoping that beginner's luck translates into a long and fulfilling hobby. Neither teacher nor student is ever going to forget this lesson, that's for sure!

