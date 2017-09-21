Ad Blocker Detected

Mother Endures Unimaginable Heartbreak After Husband Murders Their Three Children

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Mai Sheng Hodges thought she had found the soulmate in husband Robert.

The happy couple were married for more than a dozen years and had three children together, including an 11-year-old, a nine-year-old, and their latest addition, a baby boy. Family members often described the couple’s relationship as nothing short of rock solid, but things took a deadly turn Wednesday night when police were called to their apartment for domestic violence.

Mai Hodges was able to quickly dial 9-1-1 after getting into a domestic dispute with her husband, but when police arrived, they found her in hysterics outside her apartment.

Facebook / Mai Sheng Hodges

Walking through the apartment, police made the horrific discovery that all three children had been killed. While official autopsy reports have yet to be released, it is believed that the children were smothered to death or strangled by their father.

Facebook / Mai Sheng Hodges

First responders tried their best to revive the children, but all three were tragically pronounced dead on the scene.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate

