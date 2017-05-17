She Hoped She'd Capture Her Dog's Recovery But She Was Forced To Say Goodbye Instead

If you've lost a pet, you know all too well that it's one of the hardest things you have to deal with in life.

For many, furry friends are more like family members who help us through our difficulties and hardships, which makes it all the more heartbreaking when they reach the end of their short lives. Photographer Jasmina Lozar recently experienced a devastating loss after her dog Lilly got sick. Believing that Lilly would pull through, Lozar began photographing her to document her recovery. Unfortunately, Lilly's health took a turn for the worse, and Lozar instead found herself having to say goodbye to her best friend.

While Lozar's two other dogs do a great job of comforting her through her continuing grief, she'll never forget the sweet girl who she says saved her life. Read the story she shared about her beloved Lilly below, and be sure to get your tissues ready.

"Lilly was my first dog, my first love and she saved my life. When I adopted her I had severe asthma attacks and she took me on long walks every day – she cured me."

"In no time I was off my medication, I could breathe normally again and I gained a new best friend for life."

"If only I knew her life was going to be too short…"

"Lilly’s struggle began in 2016. We didn’t know what was wrong with her until she passed away because of liver cancer."

"Every day was a fight and she didn’t give up. Not even once."

"Going through hundreds of test, visiting many different vets, she didn’t even make a sound. Through her fight, I started taking photos with a hope that I could show her full recovery…"

"Instead, I captured my hardest goodbye."

Rest in peace, sweet Lilly. You were such a good girl.