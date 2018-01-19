This App Matches Your Face To Famous Artwork, Sometimes With Hilarious Results

Over the past few days, you might have noticed your friends and family have shown an interest in some classic works of art. You have Google to thank for that.
The surge in art enthusiasts stems from the addition of a facial recognition technology to the Internet mogul's Arts & Culture app. Through the app, you can match your own selfies with a famous work of art. The selected works are pulled from a database of over 1,000 museums, so in most cases, your artistic counterparts should be pretty accurate...until they're not.
Not everyone is satisfied with their painting pairing and to be honest it's easy to see why. Here's a collection of some of the wackiest matches people couldn't wait to share with the Internet.
(via Bored Panda)