Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

23 Dark, Creepy Google Earth Images That'll Keep You Up At Night

MARCH 22, 2018  —  By Maddie D.
OMG

If you're a travel junkie, then you have probably used Google Earth more than once.

After all, it's pretty incredible that with a simple online service, you can see just about anywhere in the world whenever you want. You can wander along the shores of just about any country to take in gorgeous white-sand beaches or even try your luck at getting a glimpse of the Himalayas.

But sometimes, the technology can reveal some of Earth's dark, creepy secrets. Here are 24 Google Earth images that will give you an idea of where exactly you DON'T want to travel.

1. This large pentagram was found on the southern shore of the Upper Tobol Reservoir in Kazakhstan. It may not actually be that scary though. AsEmma Usmanova explained to Live Science, “It is the outline of a park made in the form of a star.” Stars were known to be popular symbols during the Soviet era and the park’s roadways make the shape more visible.

This large pentagram was found on the southern shore of the Upper Tobol Reservoir in Kazakhstan. It may not actually be that scary though. AsEmma Usmanova explained to <i>Live Science</i>, &ldquo;It is the outline of a park made in the form of a star.&rdquo; Stars were known to be popular symbols during the Soviet era and the park&rsquo;s roadways make the shape more visible.

2. Check out this crimson-colored body of water found in Iraq’s Sadr City. It was first brought to the Internet’s attention back in 2007, which prompted a lot of speculation. Theories abound, the most gruesome of which states that it's because nearby slaughterhouses dump blood in there, but an official explanation hasn't been given.

Check out this crimson-colored body of water found in Iraq&rsquo;s Sadr City. It was first brought to the Internet&rsquo;s attention back in 2007, which prompted a lot of speculation. Theories abound, the most gruesome of which states that it's because nearby slaughterhouses dump blood in there, but an official explanation hasn't been given.

3. These symbols found near Mesa Huerfanita, New Mexico, look like the work of aliens. But actually, it's the work of Scientologists. The Washington Post explained, “The symbol marks a ‘return point’ so loyal staff members know where they can find the founder’s works when they travel here in the future from other places in the universe.” Alrighty then.

These symbols found near Mesa Huerfanita, New Mexico, look like the work of aliens. But actually, it's the work of Scientologists. <i>The Washington Post</i> explained, &ldquo;The symbol marks a &lsquo;return point&rsquo; so loyal staff members know where they can find the founder&rsquo;s works when they travel here in the future from other places in the universe.&rdquo; Alrighty then.

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

Three Tons Of Gold And Platinum Bars Fall From Siberian Plane During Takeoff

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

If You Need A Reason To Cut Down On Vending Machine Snacks, This Is Definitely It

'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Honors Stephen Hawking In Sweet Twitter Post

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Load another article