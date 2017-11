Have you ever wondered what life is like from your dog's perspective?

Running on four legs, having a sense of smell thousands of times more powerful than humans do, and enjoying simple pleasures like napping without worrying about responsibilities are all things I've only been able to imagine when it comes to being a dog. While the latter two are pretty unattainable, this video lets you get as close to running like a dog as possible by giving you a virtual ride on his back!

Check out the view from a GoPro strapped on a Labrador's back and get a taste of what it's like to be the dog. Imagine being able to run at that speed!

That pup's pure, innocent excitement at running into the water makes me so happy. Ah, to be a dog.