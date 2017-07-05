Ad Blocker Detected

This Pig's Life Was Off To A Rough Start, But Now He's Having The Best Time Ever

JULY 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For those of us who love our pets like family, it's hard to imagine ever intentionally abandoning them. Unfortunately, it happens all the time.

While the most common strays you'd find wandering the streets are cats and dogs, one person came across a baby pig on a sidewalk. The little guy who'd later be named Gordo was just three months old and all alone, but now he's never lonely thanks to a kind, caring lady and some precious animal buddies.

Meylin Hadad from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took the adorable nugget in and he's been living his best life ever since. Now he gets all the love and attention he wants...

...plenty of delicious food...

...and tons of other furry siblings at Hadad's personal animal sanctuary.

Check out more of Gordo's story and all of the other adorable animals he lives with below.

If you want to help Hadad continue caring for and rescuing animals in need, you can donate here, and be sure to follow Gordo and his family on Instagram. Share this sweet rescue story with all the animal lovers in your life.

