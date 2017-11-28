Here's How This Famous Chef REALLY Feels About Your Trash Home Cooking

I'm no chef, but when I've made a particularly good meal, I sometimes act like one.
Like so many people, I've been known to post a picture or two to social media of some delicious food I've created. I'll get a few likes from friends or family, but what would a real chef think about my creations?
Some brave folks on the internet are tagging famed grump and owner of countless restaurants Gordon Ramsay in their food pics, asking what he thinks about them. He's known on his reality shows for not holding back, and he's proven to be the same way online. Here are 10 people who sought Gordon's approval on Twitter and his...colorful responses.
1. "What do you think about the gravy my friend made for biscuits and gravy?" - @The_MadHatten
Gravy ? It looks like cement https://t.co/CPXrze3Os4— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
2. "What do you think of my Chicken and Biscuits?" - @chef___DU
Open wide !!! Dislocated jaw https://t.co/Jq5siHHWOA— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
3. "Sunday roast what do you think??" - @Neilbrooks11
Did the buffet table fall over ? https://t.co/iSD236PnD7— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
4. "What do you think of my flatmate’s attempt at cooking chilli?" - @Hannahthel0ser
Did she fall asleep? https://t.co/r7a1HESbe3— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
5. "Hey @GordonRamsay my friend made scrambled eggs and tomato. What do ya think?" - @DickRomanowski
Scrambled vomit! Is that after you threw it up ? https://t.co/SesqGZah5s— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
6. "Rate my breakfast. I call it 'Turtle Eat Pig.'" - @jennacovington
I call it pigs in shit ! https://t.co/EG6XCeJQE1— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 19, 2017
7. "My dry chicken curry. We called it chicken rendang. Would you try it?" - @saraffandi
Looks like my granddads ashes.... https://t.co/YGeEN6IiTl— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 16, 2017
8. "What do you think of my egg?" - @stenbrouqh
Deflated implant ! https://t.co/T1gz8QA5Q7— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 16, 2017
9. "Delicious buffalo chicken dip with celery to dip!! Please rate!" - @_NickRobertson_
Looks like the lining of a cows stomach...... tripe...... https://t.co/sNg5PCNMqS— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 16, 2017
10. "How about this dish that my mum made? :)" - @Das_FPS
Did she kick you outta the house ? https://t.co/J3tZXhGmk9— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 16, 2017