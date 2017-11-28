Ad Blocker Detected

Here's How This Famous Chef REALLY Feels About Your Trash Home Cooking

NOVEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
I'm no chef, but when I've made a particularly good meal, I sometimes act like one.

Like so many people, I've been known to post a picture or two to social media of some delicious food I've created. I'll get a few likes from friends or family, but what would a real chef think about my creations?

Some brave folks on the internet are tagging famed grump and owner of countless restaurants Gordon Ramsay in their food pics, asking what he thinks about them. He's known on his reality shows for not holding back, and he's proven to be the same way online. Here are 10 people who sought Gordon's approval on Twitter and his...colorful responses.

1. "What do you think about the gravy my friend made for biscuits and gravy?" - @The_MadHatten

"What do you think about the gravy my friend made for biscuits and gravy?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/The_MadHatten/status/932315775532240896" target="_blank">@The_MadHatten</a>

Twitter / @The_MadHatten

2. "What do you think of my Chicken and Biscuits?" - @chef___DU

"What do you think of my Chicken and Biscuits?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/chef___DU/status/932313720423776256" target="_blank">@chef___DU</a>

Twitter / @chef___DU

3. "Sunday roast what do you think??" - @Neilbrooks11

"Sunday roast what do you think??" - <a href="https://twitter.com/Neilbrooks11/status/932311492099178499" target="_blank">@Neilbrooks11</a>

Twitter / @Neilbrooks11

4. "What do you think of my flatmate’s attempt at cooking chilli?" - @Hannahthel0ser

<a href="https://twitter.com/Hannahthel0ser/status/932308941446549504" target="_blank"></a>"What do you think of my flatmate&rsquo;s attempt at cooking chilli?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/Hannahthel0ser/status/932308941446549504" target="_blank">@Hannahthel0ser</a>

Twitter / @Hannahthel0ser

5. "Hey my friend made scrambled eggs and tomato. What do ya think?" - @DickRomanowski

"Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/GordonRamsay" class="twitter-atreply pretty-link js-nav" dir="ltr" data-mentioned-user-id="110365072" target="_blank">@GordonRamsay</a> my friend made scrambled eggs and tomato. What do ya think?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/DickRomanowski/status/932305154698809345" target="_blank">@DickRomanowski</a>

Twitter / @DickRomanowski

6. "Rate my breakfast. I call it 'Turtle Eat Pig.'" - @jennacovington

"Rate my breakfast. I call it 'Turtle Eat Pig.'" - <a href="https://twitter.com/jennacovingtonn/status/932304998477819906" target="_blank">@jennacovington</a>

Twitter / @jennacovington

7. "My dry chicken curry. We called it chicken rendang. Would you try it?" - @saraffandi

"My dry chicken curry. We called it chicken rendang. Would you try it?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/saraffandi/status/931230937362317312" target="_blank">@saraffandi</a>

Twitter / @saraffandi

8. "What do you think of my egg?" - @stenbrouqh

"What do you think of my egg?" - <a href="https://twitter.com/stenbrouqh/status/931226890848710656" target="_blank">@stenbrouqh</a>

Twitter / @stenbrouqh

9. "Delicious buffalo chicken dip with celery to dip!! Please rate!" - @_NickRobertson_

"Delicious buffalo chicken dip with celery to dip!! Please rate!" - <a href="https://twitter.com/_NickRobertson_/status/931226848197038082" target="_blank">@_NickRobertson_</a>

Twitter / @_NickRobertson_

10. "How about this dish that my mum made? :)" - @Das_FPS

"How about this dish that my mum made? :)" - <a href="https://twitter.com/Das_FPS/status/931225652774150144" target="_blank">@Das_FPS</a>

Twitter / Das_FPS

He's too much! If you want to see more of Gordon Ramsay's food insults, head on over to his Twitter. What do you think? Would you be brave enough to submit your food for his critiques?

