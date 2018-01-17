Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Boy Performs Emotional Tribute To The Little Brother He Lost On 'Got Talent Global'

JANUARY 17, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

From all the singing competitions I've seen on television, there are just a few that still stand out.

These shows have taken over television around the world, and we've been introduced to so many new singers over the years. Sadly, most of them don't make it big, but there's something to be said for putting yourself out there and getting a well-deserved fifteen minutes of fame. There really are so many talented singers out there.

One of them, a young teen who recently appeared on 'Got Talent Global' will certainly stick in my mind, as he had one of the most emotional auditions ever.

Fletcher Pilon appeared on the show and sang an original song called "Infinite Child." Pilon explained before his performance that his younger brother had died just three months before filming and he had written the song as a tribute to a boy who would never grow up.

Fletcher Pilon appeared on the show and sang an original song called "Infinite Child." Pilon explained before his performance that his younger brother had died just three months before filming and he had written the song as a tribute to a boy who would never grow up.

Screenshot via Youtube / Got Talent Global

Pilon is a great singer, and the emotion behind the song immediately affected everyone in the room. The audience members began to cry, and the judges, particularly Kelly Osbourne, were wiping away tears.

Pilon is a great singer, and the emotion behind the song immediately affected everyone in the room. The audience members began to cry, and the judges, particularly Kelly Osbourne, were wiping away tears.

Screenshot via Youtube / Got Talent Global

Get out your tissues to watch his whole performance. It's so, so worth it.

video-player-present

Youtube / Got Talent Global

This young man has quite the future ahead of him. To write such a beautiful song and share it with the world is truly a special thing.

Trending Now

This Wisdom From Will Smith Will Totally Change Your Relationship With Failure

Trending Now

She Nursed A Woodchuck Back To Health And They Adorably Became BFFs

Load another article