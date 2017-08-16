Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Accidentally Sent A Grad Photo To The Wrong Number, But The Response Was Awesome

AUGUST 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Justin Campbell graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, it was only natural that he'd want to share his accomplishment with others.

That's why he snapped a photo of himself and his friend all dressed up in their grad gear on the big day. But when he sent it via text, he didn't realized that the intended recipient didn't actually get the message -- it ended up going to a total stranger.

Campbell had accidentally sent the photo to Roger Hawkins, a real estate agent from Columbia.

Campbell had accidentally sent the photo to Roger Hawkins, a real estate agent from Columbia.

Twitter / King Bob

Instead of letting Campbell know he had the wrong number, though, Hawkins gave him a thumbs-up photo and a sweet congratulatory message.

Instead of letting Campbell know he had the wrong number, though, Hawkins gave him a thumbs-up photo and a sweet congratulatory message.

Twitter / King Bob

Learn more about their accidental exchange in the video below.

video-player-present

(via WMBF News)

If all people were as nice to strangers as Hawkins was, the world would definitely be a better place. Congrats, Justin, on your amazing accomplishment!

Trending Now

This Amazing Guy Helped A Couple He'd Never Met Find Their Kidnapped Granddaughter

Trending Now

15 Adorable And Funny Pets Who Take Great Issue With Having To Climb The Stairs

Load another article