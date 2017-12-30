Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Adorable Dad Makes The Most Of His Four-Legged Grandchild On Hilarious Day Out

DECEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

No matter if it's a grandchild or a fur baby, some parents just know how to turn on the nurturing switch when it comes to their kids' offspring.

As we grow older, the time we spend with our parents can see all-time lows as we navigate our own adult lives, but while we may not call or visit as much as we might like, that makes moments like this one that much more special.

When Meghan Specksgoor had to make an impromptu trip to NYC on short notice, she struggled to find someone to take care of her 4-year-old dog, Chance. But thankfully, Specksgoor's dad stepped in to save the day and quickly became the grand parenting MVP.

Grandpa Specksgoor and Chance are quite attached to one another, so it came as a surprise when Meghan began receiving a series of text messages from her father.

Grandpa Specksgoor and Chance are quite attached to one another, so it came as a surprise when Meghan began receiving a series of text messages from her father.

Twitter / Meghan Specksgoor

But at second glance the text messages were from one proud grandpa spoiling his grandpup and giving mom constant updates in the "voice" of Chance.

But at second glance the text messages were from one proud grandpa spoiling his grandpup and giving mom constant updates in the "voice" of Chance.

Twitter / Meghan Specksgoor

It's clear to see how much Chance loved spending time with his grandfather as the two went to the park, stopped for a quick treat, and went on countless other adventures.

It's clear to see how much Chance loved spending time with his grandfather as the two went to the park, stopped for a quick treat, and went on countless other adventures.

Twitter / Meghan Specksgoor

Taking to Twitter, Specksgoor wrote, "My dad is babysitting Chance this weekend, someone please get this man a grandchild."

Taking to Twitter, Specksgoor wrote, "My dad is babysitting Chance this weekend, someone please get this man a grandchild."

Twitter / Meghan Specksgoor

And after this dog-sitting grandpa and his antics were posted online, the Internet soon embraced these two with open arms.

Praise for this doggy grandpa went through the roof.

People couldn't get enough of the cuteness overload that saw generations coming together to spend time with one another, and honestly, neither could we.

(via Bored Panda)

If I'm being totally honest, I think I'd be more jazzed about hanging out with a grandpup than a grandchild anyway. Dirty diapers aren't really my thing.

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Trending Now

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Snake Goes To Electrifying Lengths To Catch A Bird, Wowing Everyone Who Saw It

Brother Exacts Hilarious Revenge This Christmas To One-Up His Sister's Awful Gift Last Year

Load another article