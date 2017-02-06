Ad Blocker Detected

Best Grandfather Ever Builds A Roller Coaster In His Back Yard

FEBRUARY 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
If there's one thing I think we can all get behind right now, it's that amusement parks are awesome.

I've always loved spending the day in the crowds with cotton candy and kettle corn, riding roller coasters all day long. I don't think I ever could have imagined the possibility of having a roller coaster in my own backyard.

One grandfather designed and built a backyard coaster for his grandkids, along with a step-by-step guide on how to do it yourself. Time to get out those power tools!

First, he starts out with the track, creating a jig for the joints that will hold the coaster together.

First, he starts out with the track, creating a jig for the joints that will hold the coaster together.

Imgur / backyardcoasters

Then tracks are secured to PVC rails that will fit together to create the coaster.

Then tracks are secured to PVC rails that will fit together to create the coaster.

Imgur / backyardcoasters

Coaster construction requires a lot of math. This grandfather is an ex-engineer, so he can make sure it's safe to ride.

Coaster construction requires a lot of math. This grandfather is an ex-engineer, so he can make sure it's safe to ride.

Imgur / backyardcoasters

