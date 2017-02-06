Best Grandfather Ever Builds A Roller Coaster In His Back Yard

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If there's one thing I think we can all get behind right now, it's that amusement parks are awesome.

I've always loved spending the day in the crowds with cotton candy and kettle corn, riding roller coasters all day long. I don't think I ever could have imagined the possibility of having a roller coaster in my own backyard.

One grandfather designed and built a backyard coaster for his grandkids, along with a step-by-step guide on how to do it yourself. Time to get out those power tools!

First, he starts out with the track, creating a jig for the joints that will hold the coaster together.







Then tracks are secured to PVC rails that will fit together to create the coaster.







Coaster construction requires a lot of math. This grandfather is an ex-engineer, so he can make sure it's safe to ride.