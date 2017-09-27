Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Called The Police On Her Grandma, But The Reason Why Is Cuter Than You'd Expect

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For many, calling the cops on a loved one might seem like the ultimate betrayal, but in the case of this grandma, her beloved granddaughter dialed 9-1-1 for the sweetest reason imaginable.

Betty Helmuth, 94, has seen countless hurricanes and tropical storms rampage through Florida over the years, so the experienced survivor wasn’t too concerned about preparing for Hurricane Irma. But after her family had witnessed the horrifying destruction of Hurricane Harvey's wrath in Houston, Rachel Copeland, Helmuth’s granddaughter, feared the worst.

Copeland got a hold of the Clearwater Police Department through social media and voiced her concerns for her beloved grandmother.

Copeland got a hold of the Clearwater Police Department through social media and voiced her concerns for her beloved grandmother.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Just a few hours later, the police department showed up at Helmuth’s door with bottled water, food, flashlights, and other storm necessities.

Just a few hours later, the police department showed up at Helmuth&rsquo;s door with bottled water, food, flashlights, and other storm necessities.

Facebook / Love What Matters

While Helmuth was concerned that her neighbors might get suspicious of her visitors in blue, she couldn’t help but thank the officers for helping out in her time of need.

video-player-present

Trending Now

This 12-Year-Old's Good Deed Just Made Hospitals More Bearable For Sick Children

Trending Now

Amazing Illustrator Shows Us What Disney Princesses Would Look Like In 2017

Load another article