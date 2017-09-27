She Called The Police On Her Grandma, But The Reason Why Is Cuter Than You'd Expect

For many, calling the cops on a loved one might seem like the ultimate betrayal, but in the case of this grandma, her beloved granddaughter dialed 9-1-1 for the sweetest reason imaginable.
Betty Helmuth, 94, has seen countless hurricanes and tropical storms rampage through Florida over the years, so the experienced survivor wasn’t too concerned about preparing for Hurricane Irma. But after her family had witnessed the horrifying destruction of Hurricane Harvey's wrath in Houston, Rachel Copeland, Helmuth’s granddaughter, feared the worst.
Copeland got a hold of the Clearwater Police Department through social media and voiced her concerns for her beloved grandmother.