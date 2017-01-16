His Grandma Died Before He Became A Priest...Then He Looked At This Photo

Paranormal investigators have many theories about why ghosts may linger, but one of the most common is that they have unfinished business. In the story of Grandmother Lori, that certainly seems to be the case.

The story of this loving grandmother was recently posted to Reddit, and it goes against what some people may think about ghosts. Often, ghosts are viewed as being scary or malevolent, but Lori (which is what the Redditor decided to call the woman) had a very sweet reason for sticking around in the human world after she passed away.

After Lori was diagnosed with a terminal illness, she told her grandson that she hoped to live long enough to see him become a priest. Sadly, she passed away just two weeks before his ceremony.

During the ceremony, the man's family took many pictures. When they looked at them later, they were shocked to see a figure that appears to be Lori standing behind a bouquet of flowers. From the looks of things, not even death could stop her from celebrating her grandson's accomplishment.

