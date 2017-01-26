His Neighbor Was Dying And Needed Help -- That's When He Did Something Selfless

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When actor Chris Salvatore moved in across the hall from an 85-year-old woman named Norma, he had no idea that his life was about to change for the better.

The pair’s unusual relationship began by exchanging hellos through their kitchen windows, which overlooked the apartment complex’s courtyard. After weeks of friendly greetings, Salvatore decided to knock on the woman’s door and welcome her into his life. Salvatore came to understand that Norma was living on her own without any family to visit her.

Norma had long been suffering with severe health problems, including a difficult battle with leukemia. Over the last four years, Salvatore has taken care of his aging friend by cooking her meals and driving her to appointments, not because he had to, but because he wanted to. The actor just carried out his most generous act of kindness yet.

Recently, Norma fell ill and was forced to spend two months in the hospital with pneumonia.

Doctors didn’t expect her to make it past the holidays, but Norma is proving that she’s a fighter.

That said, doctors wouldn’t let her return home unless 24-hour care was available.

When insurance wouldn’t cover 24-hour aid, Salvatore took to social media to raise money and give his favorite lady the comfort she deserved.

Salvatore started a GoFundMe page to help fund home care and was able to raise over $60,000.

And to avoid placing his friend in a nursing home, he had her move in!

This unlikely duo can be found spending most days sitting in front of the tv watching the news and drinking champagne, which is Norma’s favorite.

Norma says she is thankful to have found a friend who she can call family.

It seems to me that Salvatore is an incredible man with an unbelievable heart. Share this story as a reminder that there are still amazing people out there.