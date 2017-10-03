Ad Blocker Detected

What She Saw Her Granddaughter Wearing One Day Made This Woman Weep

OCTOBER 3, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
When it comes to the big day, one of the most important decisions for a bride is what her wedding dress will look like.

While most choose to go with more modern styles, some look to the past to find inspiration. Vintage dresses can be beautiful, and one bride didn't have to look any further than her grandmother's closet to find something that inspired her.

She found her widowed grandmother's wedding dress from 1962 and had it altered. Grandma had no idea!

She walked out and was absolutely stunned by her granddaughter's beauty in her old wedding dress.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Absolutely everyone was crying, even the photographer!

What a sweet moment that they're cherish for the rest of their lives. Both grandmother and granddaughter look amazing in the dress. Here's wishing them all the best.

