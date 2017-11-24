Ad Blocker Detected

15 Hilarious Grandparent Texts That'll Make You So Thankful That Technology Exists

NOVEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

While I've met some cool elderly folks in my day, the stereotype goes that they're not the best with new technology.

And why would they be? They grew up without so many of the things we use every single day, and while it can make our lives easier, sometimes if someone's really old school, items like cell phones can make theirs more difficult.

Still, it's great to help stay in touch with the older members of the family, and if these 15 text message snafus are any indication, it can be pretty laugh-out-loud hilarious, too.

1. Be sure to let us know which one ends up being your favorite!

Imgur / plotikai

Reddit / mother-moon

Reddit / blowbird

BoredPanda

Imgur / GrammysLasagna

Reddit / areyououttayourmoind

Reddit / Sue_Flay

BoredPanda

Twitter / @taybeaulieu28

Twitter / @JCautomatic

Reddit / pawnshopblues

Reddit / marisa-bord

BoredPanda

Instagram / memehut420

Reddit / StayFrosty288

OMG! I cannot stop laughing at these. Which one is your favorite? Share your favorite silly texts from your family in the comments!

