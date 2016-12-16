When people live in a different state (or country) than their family, the best ways to stay connected are usually by phone or email.

However, one man in Brazil does it a bit differently when it comes to his grandchildren. When Ji Lee saw that his 75-year-old father, Chan Jae Lee, seemed lonely and withdrawn, he came up with a great way to keep him in contact with his grandchildren, who live in New York and Korea. Ji knew that his dad loved drawing, so he convinced him to draw and paint something every day for the kids to see, and Chan's wife could then upload the pictures to Instagram.

He wasn't happy about it at first, but after traveling to New York to meet Ji's newborn son, Astro, he realized he could leave them a legacy that would last forever. “I explained the reasons he should do it: drawing for his three grandchildren — and he saw a very specific purpose. It’s not just drawing for drawing's sake, it’s not just sharing for sharing’s sake. It’s for his grandchildren,” Ji told Today.

Though they can't be with him and see it for themselves, he can share the view from his living room.

Read More: This Guy Took Out Some Packing Tape And Turned It Into Unbelievable Art

Nor can he see them off to school, but he can show them how he pictures it.

He recalls the sweet moments when his grandson was still a baby.

And when the rambunctious toddler was always on the move.

Chan enjoys reminding them of the old memories they made together.

He also shares some of his own from when he was growing up in Korea.

Though he isn't always physically with them, he proves that his spirit is definitely along for the ride.

He won't be around forever, but these children will always remember him by the beautiful art he created in their honor.

Read More: 18 Amazing Photos That May Make You Believe In Heaven

(via Today)

It's easy to feel the love that this man has for his grandchildren. Share if you think these kids are lucky to have a grandpa like him, and check out more of his art on Instagram.