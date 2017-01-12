Gravity-Defying Dog Jumps To Grab A Tree Branch, But Look What Else He Does!

If I know anything about dogs, it's that they love to chase things.
Playing fetch with my family Labrador was one of my favorite activities growing up in the middle of the woods. My pup, like many pups, would go after tennis balls, stuffed animals, and hilariously large sticks -- but I've never seen a dog go after a branch that was still attached to a tree.
One eager German shepherd did just that, proving that he's a true master of the high jump. What a talented animal!
If you think that sounds amazing, wait 'til you see what happened once he sunk his teeth into the biggest stick ever.video-player-present
