Cute Video Shows A Gray Whale Playing With Some Dolphins

FEBRUARY 10, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
Some see drones as an annoyance at best and an invasion of privacy at worse.

While those certainly are accurate descriptions in some circumstances, the truth is that these devices also give us a peek into some pretty amazing moments, especially in nature. Take this video of a whale, for example. A drone was recently flying over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oceanside, California, when it captured beautiful footage of a gray whale not only swimming alongside several Pacific white-sided dolphins, but playing with them, too!

Watch as the cetaceans playfully interact and mimic each other in the water.

How cute is that? This will be my new go-to video whenever I need help finding my happy place.

