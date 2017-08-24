Beachgoers Got The Thrill Of A Lifetime When A Gray Whale Got Lost Near The Shore

Beachgoers along Dana Point Harbor were in for a treat when they were greeted by a lost gray whale swimming close to the shoreline.
Drone footage from the area showcases the breathtaking moment the whale can be seen hovering around a group of swimmers in the crystal-clear waters. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the mammal swim nearby and take in a once-in-a-lifetime sight, but many pointed out that the whale looked a little worse for wear.
Some onlookers who got an up-close and personal look at the gray whale were quick to comment on how thin it was.
Others feared that it would beach itself by getting so close to the shore.