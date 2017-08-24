Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Beachgoers Got The Thrill Of A Lifetime When A Gray Whale Got Lost Near The Shore

AUGUST 24, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Beachgoers along Dana Point Harbor were in for a treat when they were greeted by a lost gray whale swimming close to the shoreline.

Drone footage from the area showcases the breathtaking moment the whale can be seen hovering around a group of swimmers in the crystal-clear waters. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the mammal swim nearby and take in a once-in-a-lifetime sight, but many pointed out that the whale looked a little worse for wear.

Some onlookers who got an up-close and personal look at the gray whale were quick to comment on how thin it was.

Some onlookers who got an up-close and personal look at the gray whale were quick to comment on how thin it was.

Screenshot: IFL Science

Others feared that it would beach itself by getting so close to the shore.

Others feared that it would beach itself by getting so close to the shore.

Screenshot: IFL Science

Director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, Bruce Mate, believes that the whale was a loner who had drifted ashore on his way to feed up north.

Director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University, Bruce Mate, believes that the whale was a loner who had drifted ashore on his way to feed up north.

Screenshot: IFL Science

Trending Now

After Their Friends Were Sent Home, These Teens Protested By Raiding Their Closets

Trending Now

This Duo's Individual Singing Voices Are Bizarre And Definitely Unexpected

Load another article